Tredyffrin Township, Pa. residents concerned about increase in mail thefts

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, are investigating several cases of mail theft.

Authorities say the security of several blue USPS mailboxes in and around the township have been compromised.

Residents in the township are concerned after police say there has been a recent increase in thefts.

"It's a little scary," said Don Foster, of Chesterbrook.

"That makes me really sad. I feel like especially the way the world is today anyway, one more thing we all have to worry about and be mindful of," said Megan Forgie of Paoili.

Tredyffrin police made an arrest in a massive mail fraud ring in March of last year. Investigators recovered more than 600 stolen checks, stolen gift cards and credit cards.

"I've been aware of that before because I've read about it in other places as well, so I try to take it inside. I'm kind of amazed that people can do that, but yeah I'm taking it inside," said Foster.

Police urge residents to drop their mail off at the post office directly, as close to the pick-up times as possible. Avoiding weekend mailbox drops may also help reduce the risk of theft.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call police.