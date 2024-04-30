Police investigating string of commercial burglaries in Toms River

Police are investigating break-ins at two pizza places in Toms River, New Jersey.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a string of burglaries reported in Toms River within the last week.

The latest incident happened around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, when the Toms River Police Department responded to a report of a commercial burglary at Pizza and Panini located at 452 Route 37.

Upon arrival, police officers found the front door of the business shattered with a large stone paver. Police say cash was removed from the store's register inside.

Damage inside Pizza and Panini after a reported burglary took place on the morning of Friday, April 26. (Credit: Jerry Gialanella) Jerry Gialanella

While canvassing the nearby area, officers also found a smashed-out front window at Singas Pizza at 1808 Route 37. Authorities say a rock located inside the business appears to have been used to break the window and enter the establishment.

Police also say a cash register was stolen during the burglary.

The incidents come after two other burglaries were also recently reported at businesses in Toms River, including Breakin Bread Eatery and New York Water Bagel on Fischer Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the burglaries at Pizza and Panini or Singas Pizza is asked to contact Detective MacRae at 732-349-0150 ext. 1323.