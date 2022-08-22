West Mount Airy woman in critical condition after large tree branch falls on her in backyard

Neighbors said they have been concerned about the large tree for a while. "I was looking at this tree just yesterday, and trying to gauge where it would fall," said Walt Fellman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday morning when a large tree branch came crashing down in a backyard.

The frightening accident happened on the 6600 block of Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy section.

"I was looking at this tree just yesterday, and trying to gauge where it would fall," said Walt Fellman. "It's been raining since last night, really pouring. That's the time when trees that are ready to fall, they go."

Authorities got the call around 11:15 a.m.

A witness told Action News they heard a loud cracking sound and then screams. The witness also watched someone attempt CPR before emergency crews arrived.

The woman was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in critical condition.

"It's terrible, it's terrible. A lot of feelings that come with it, among the very first is that we were very lucky not to be out there. We spend a heck of a lot of time out there," said Fellman.