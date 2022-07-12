rescue

Firefighters use chainsaw to rescue man after tree falls on car in Upper Merion

Officials said the man was driving to pick up his child from football practice when the tree fell, officials said.
UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Upper Merion Township had to use a chainsaw to rescue a man on Tuesday morning after a tree fell on his car.

Officials said it happened near Lantern Lane and Arden Road at about 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters used a chainsaw to break up the tree to get to the 40-year-old man. They also had to de-energize power lines that fell on top of the car.

The man was taken to an area hospital, but only suffered an abrasion on his shoulder.

Parts of the neighborhood are still without power at this time.

