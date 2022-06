HAINESPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a tree fell onto a car in Burlington County, New Jersey.It happened around 7 a.m. on the 1800 block of Ark Road in Hainesport.New Jersey State Police say the tree fell and crushed the car on the roadway.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle severely damaged.Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.The second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.The road is blocked to traffic as police continue to investigate.