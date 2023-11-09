Philadelphia woman found with loaded gun at Trenton-Mercer airport

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman was arrested Tuesday at the Trenton-Mercer Airport after TSA officers found a loaded handgun in her purse at the airport security checkpoint.

Officials said the .38 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets when it was detected by the X-ray unit.

The woman was not a ticketed traveler, but had been given a "gate pass" by the airline to allow her to escort her visually impaired sister to her gate. She told officials that she did not think to remove her gun before coming to the airport because it is always in her purse.

The firearm was confiscated by a Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy and the woman was arrested on a weapons charge. The woman also faces a financial civil penalty from TSA, which can stretch into thousands of dollars.

Thomas Carter, TSA's federal security director for New Jersey, said that individuals with a gate pass must go through the same security screenings as ticketed travelers.

"There are no acceptable excuses for bringing a gun to our checkpoint," Carter said.

Travelers who are unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag or checked bag can download the free myTSA app or text "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872).