Gun supply issues take center stage at two-day summit in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The unrelenting gun violence in Philadelphia and throughout Pennsylvania is the focus of a two-day summit at Lincoln Financial Field.

Activists, survivors and local officials are coming together to come up with solutions for the local gun supply issues that contribute to this violence epidemic.

"Who is supplying, trafficking guns into the community. And this conference is different because we're looking at those supply-side solutions," said Rachelle Hunley of Brady: United Against Gun Violence.

That includes holding dealers accountable that have poor business practices or those supplying guns that contribute to crime in the city.

Brady: United Against Gun Violence, the nation's oldest gun violence prevention organization, hosted the first statewide convention in partnership with CeaseFire PA.

They're calling on all voices to be part of the solution.

Over two days, attendees will be immersed topics dealing with the flow of guns into the community to the prevalence of ghost guns, and what they call the lack of regulation on dealers.

"Every other industry in the world basically gets regular inspections, but licensed gun dealers only get inspected one out of every five to seven years," said Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFire PA.

According to our 6abc Data Journalism Team, the number of shootings in the city this year stands at 1,462. That's down 33 percent from this time last year.

