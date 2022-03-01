Man killed in double shooting, crash in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot while inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Trenton, New Jersey.According to authorities, officers were called to the 900 block of MLK Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m.During the incident, an SUV left the road and hit a small building that is believed to be a church.The man was pronounced dead a short time later and the woman was taken to an area hospital, police said.Additional information about the shooting and crash were not immediately available.