Man killed in double shooting, crash in Trenton

During the incident, an SUV left the road and hit a small building that is believed to be a church.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot while inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Trenton, New Jersey.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 900 block of MLK Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and the woman was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Additional information about the shooting and crash were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
