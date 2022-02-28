scholarship

Delaware County high school senior gets more than $1 million in scholarship offers

Brianna Maddonni plays varsity lacrosse, works two jobs, coaches youth sports... and applies for scholarships.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco high school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County high school senior has more than a million reasons to be excited about her academic future: she's been offered a fortune in scholarships.

"And this is every year?" Interboro High School guidance counselor Jasmine Woodson asked, pointing to the figure on one of Brianna Maddonni's scholarship offers.

"Yes," she replied.

Maddonni has been accepted to 18 schools and has been offered $1.09 million in scholarships combined.

"I revised my college essay several times, and I applied to all the scholarships that I could, and if they had an honors college I applied to the honors college," she explained.

Maddonni has a 4.0 GPA. She plays varsity lacrosse and works two jobs. In her free time, she coaches youth sports and applies for scholarships, of course.

"Students think they're not going to get them, so there's a lot of scholarships that are available to students that they don't know about because they don't try," said Woodson.

While Maddonni's grades are exceptional and her extracurriculars speak for themselves, she thinks what really set her apart was her essay. That's where she knew she had a story worth hearing.

"If somebody's walking in front of me and they're trying to talk to me when I'm behind them, I can't hear a word they say," explained Maddonni, who has genetic hearing loss and admits for a long time she didn't want to wear her hearing aid.

"I was afraid of what everybody else would think of me since not everybody had them, so I would strain myself to hear the teacher so that I didn't have to wear them," she said.

When she began to advocate for herself, speak up when she was struggling, and wear her aids, her academic career took off.

"It just feels like all my hard work really paid off," she said.

As for revealing what school she's going to choose?

"If I knew I would do it!" she laughed.

That's still the million-dollar question.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationprospect park boroughscholarshipcollegefeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOLARSHIP
1,700 high school students surprised with free ride to college
Real estate group offers aid to help minorities enter industry
'Dream come true:' 22 students receive Temple's new scholarship
Catto Family Reunion highlights incoming, returning scholars
TOP STORIES
Mother outraged after shootout with daughter's ex-boyfriend
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
'It is so scary': NJ family speaks with loved ones hiding in Ukraine
Police identify burned remains found in Fairmount Park
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
DoorDash driver sprayed Wawa manager with mace: Police
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Show More
Local Russian, Ukrainian immigrants struggle to understand war
Man convicted of murder charges in 2016 double shooting
Pa. mom opens "Made With Love Juicery" to keep community healthy
Collection houses wealth of items on African-American history
Arrests made in 2 recent fatal hit-and-runs in Philly; reward in 3rd
More TOP STORIES News