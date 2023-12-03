2-alarm fire breaks out at housing community in New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 2-alarm fire at the Trent Center Senior Housing Community in Mercer County sent a handful of people to the hospital on Saturday.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the building complex in Trenton, New Jersey.

On Saturday night, investigators could still be seen inspecting the property to try and identify what caused the flames.

"It's a shame," noted Vanessa Spann from Camden.

Spann lives on the 12th floor of the building and told Action News that hearing the fire alarm isn't uncommon.

"The fire alarms go off, just like usual, but it's just a test. The fire company comes, turns it off, and that's it. This time it was a real fire," she said.

Residents were quickly evacuated from the 15-floor building once firefighters were on the scene.

One person suffered from cardiac arrest and is expected to be okay.

The other two people were transported to the hospital for observation, officials say.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries during this incident and was transported to the hospital.

"One firefighter that suffered minor injuries, the person was treated on the scene, but was transferred also to the hospital," noted Douglas.

Douglas says the biggest task with the fire was handling the smoke, which billowed to the top of the high-rise, through the halls, and stairwells.

By 6 p.m., most of the residents were allowed back inside the complex.

"I left my windows open, hopefully, it's gone," Spann said, referring to the smoke.

She says that she's praying for the residents who can't return home and her neighbors who are in the hospital.

There is no word yet on what caused the blaze. An investigation into the incident is underway.