1 dead, 4 injured in Trenton shooting; suspect sought

Chopper 6 was over the crime scene on the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Friday, April 21, 2023 5:18PM
1 dead, 4 injured in Trenton shooting; suspect sought
No arrests have been made in a shooting that killed one person and injured three others in Trenton.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- No arrests have been made in a shooting that killed one person and injured three others in Trenton.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say one of the victims, 43-year-old Ralph Conquest, of Lawrence, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Two other victims, a man and a woman, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

