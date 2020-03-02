Trenton Thunder introduces the team's newest bat dog

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Trenton Thunder introduced the newest member of its long and prestigious bat dog tradition.The dog, named Dash, is following the pawsteps of many that have come before him.His full name is Dash to Home Plate - That Golden Thunder.Officials say he'll be ready to hit the field sometime in the 2021 season.He'll start training in the coming weeks.Dash will be at Arm & Hammer Park for select games this year.But most of the time, he'll be at Shelly's School for Dogs, learning the family business.