Trevor Project Report: Almost half of LGBTQ young people considered suicide

Almost half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year according to a national survey done by the Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention group, polled thousands of youth between 13 and 24.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Almost half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year according to a national survey done by the Trevor Project.

This comes amid a nationwide culture war over LGBTQ issues, and a push by states to limit their rights.

Now a new report made public on Monday reveals almost half of LGBTQ young people seriously considered taking their own lives.

"Forty-one percent of LGBTQ young people in the last year seriously considered suicide," said Troy Stevenson, director of state advocacy campaigns for the Trevor Project.

"That's a troubling number. A lot of those are pointing out things like negative legislation impacting their health and well-being."

The report done by the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention group, polled thousands of youth between 13 and 24.

Numbers for Pennsylvania are not out yet, but 2022 stats are equally troubling.

"Forty-four percent of LGBTQ youth (in Pennsylvania) have seriously considered suicide," he said.

That's higher than the national number.

"It could say that Pa. has some work to do," Stevenson said.

The report also revealed one in three LGBTQ young people said their mental health was poor most of the time or always due to anti-LGBTQ policies.

"We've seen 634 of them at different state legislatures," he said. "Having conversations around one's rights, positions in society is really weighing on people."

"It's important to show the impacts of LGBTQ bias that have perpetuated by negative laws, or lack of positive protections on the books that are there for other classes," said Stevenson.

As for Pennsylvania, per the ACLU's database, there are three anti-LGBTQ bills advancing through the state legislature.