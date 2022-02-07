FYI Philly

Two couples combine passion, production to create Triangle Roasters coffee shop

By Timothy Walton
Triangle Roasters is the passion project of two couples sharing a friendship and a business. Joy and Joe Zernhelt and Jeana and Mikey Master have combined a passion for making a difference and roasting coffee and cacao.

The couples started with coffee, sourcing beans from fair trade and women-owned farms.

Each bag of coffee is labeled with the country it came from and the distinct flavor notes the source provides.

Shortly after coffee, the couples started making chocolate. The similarities in roasting cacao and coffee beans inspired the next step.

They make 17 flavors. Offerings include 3-ingredient bars that highlight the distinct flavor of the beans.

They also make inclusion bars that incorporate ingredients like whiskey, pretzels and, of course, coffee.


Triangle Roasters | Facebook | Instagram
Made at Globe Dye Works
4500 Worth Street, Philadelphia, PA
