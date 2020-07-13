Three men hospitalized, 2 in critical condition, after triple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard at Whitaker Avenue.Police said the three victims were sitting outside on the front steps when someone pulled up and opened fire.Investigators said the front door of the home was shot up and bullets were also found in a neighboring home. Police said 13 spent shell casings were found at the scene.The three men were taken to the hospital where two are in critical condition and one is stable. No one inside of the homes was hurt.Police said the suspects drove off.So far there is no word on any motive for the shooting.No arrests have been made at this time.