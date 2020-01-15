TSA officials stop 71 guns at checkpoints in Pennsylvania airports

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers across Pennsylvania stopped 71 handguns at checkpoints in 2019, a slight decrease from the 75 that were caught in 2018, according to numbers released Wednesday.In total, 20 guns were caught from Philadelphia International Airport and 35 were stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport.Seven guns were found at Harrisburg International Airport, four guns at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, three guns at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and one gun at both Lehigh Valley International Airport and University Park Airport.Overall, officials seized more than 4,432 weapons across the nation last year, totaling roughly 12 guns a day.The top five airports where TSA officers detected guns at checkpoints were: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323, Dallas/Fort Worth International with 217, Denver International with 140, George Bush Houston Intercontinental with 138 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.