guns

TSA officials stop 71 guns at checkpoints in Pennsylvania airports

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers across Pennsylvania stopped 71 handguns at checkpoints in 2019, a slight decrease from the 75 that were caught in 2018, according to numbers released Wednesday.

In total, 20 guns were caught from Philadelphia International Airport and 35 were stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Seven guns were found at Harrisburg International Airport, four guns at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, three guns at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and one gun at both Lehigh Valley International Airport and University Park Airport.
Overall, officials seized more than 4,432 weapons across the nation last year, totaling roughly 12 guns a day.

The top five airports where TSA officers detected guns at checkpoints were: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323, Dallas/Fort Worth International with 217, Denver International with 140, George Bush Houston Intercontinental with 138 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaair travelphiladelphia international airporttsaguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Texas high school shooting suspect charged in death of another student
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside California Airbnb
Philly averaging roughly 1 murder a day to start 2020
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen possibly connected to foster mom's death, missing people: Police
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
1 dead, 4 injured in multiple shootings across Philly
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
Number of complaints against shuttered wedding venue rises
Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in front of son
Chester Co. ballet instructor convicted for molesting student
Show More
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Eagles legend Harold Carmichael selected to Hall of Fame
Fmr. Drexel professor spent federal grants at strip clubs: Prosecutors
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News