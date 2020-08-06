PennDOT hoping to reopen traffic once stuck barges removed from under Vine Street Expressway bridge

Barge is on the move! It’s been dislodged from I-676 bridge & is heading to it’s now docking spot near the Spring Garden Bridge. Traffic on bridge should reopen shortly. @6abc pic.twitter.com/22zzh16I6X— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) August 6, 2020
The barges remain stuck under the bridge and the expressway remains shut down.
SLOW & STEADY: Army Corps of Engineers is making progress moving the barges that were lodged against the I-676 bridge during #Isaias @6abc pic.twitter.com/dLHUpfOO8G— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) August 6, 2020
PennDOT bridge engineers used special equipment to get a better view of potential damage underneath the bridge on Wednesday.
During a city press conference, a PennDOT representative said there was no significant damage underneath the I-676 bridge.
PennDOT crews did discover some minor structural issues, but said the integrity was not compromised.
The barges were being used by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge portions of the Schuylkill River above the Fairmount Dam. They were secured between the Spring Garden Bridge and 676 Bridge.
The barges broke loose from their moorings around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the Schuylkill River flooded from Tropical Storm Isaias and hit the beam of the bridge.
PennDOT shut down traffic on I-676 from Broad Street through the interchanges while they investigated.
A representative from the Army Corps of Engineers explained the bridge will remain closed until the Schuylkill River recedes and three tugboats could arrive to pull the barges back in place. By late Thursday morning,t he removal process was underway.
In the meantime, PennDOT recommends drivers use the following detours:
-Motorists heading to New Jersey: Take I-76 East to the Walt Whitman Bridge;
-I-76 motorists heading to Center City: Exit at the Spring Garden Street or South Street interchanges;
-I-95 South motorists: Travel to Exit 19 and follow Front Street to Pattison Avenue to Broad Street to the I-76 West entrance ramp; and
-I-95 North traffic: Follow I-95 North to I-76 West.