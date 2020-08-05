Travel

I-676 in Philadelphia to be closed until at least Thursday afternoon after barge hits bridge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Interstate 676 in Philadelphia is shut down after a barge broke loose on the flooded Schuylkill River during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

The barge broke loose around 5 p.m. and hit the Vine Street Expressway bridge over the river.

Bridge inspectors were on the scene to look for any damage.



PennDOT earlier said it was possible part of 676 could reopen Wednesday, but later said all lanes will remain closed until at least Thursday afternoon.

That's when the river level is expected to recede to the point the barge can be moved.

The barge was being used by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge portions of the Schuylkill River above the Fairmount Dam.



In the meantime, PennDOT recommends drivers use the following detours:

-Motorists heading to New Jersey: Take I-76 East to the Walt Whitman Bridge;

-I-76 motorists heading to Center City: Exit at the Spring Garden Street or South Street interchanges;

-I-95 South motorists: Travel to Exit 19 and follow Front Street to Pattison Avenue to Broad Street to the I-76 West entrance ramp; and

-I-95 North traffic: Follow I-95 North to I-76 West.

SEPTA Regional Rail was shut down out of "an abundance of caution" on Wednesday morning, but all lines are now moving again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaseptatraveltraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child's body found amid search for missing 5-year-old girl
5 tornadoes confirmed including in Bucks, Montco: NWS
Flooding in Manayunk affecting businesses and residents
Philly residents evacuate after neighborhood goes underwater
Major flooding caused by raging Perkiomen Creek
NJ officials report uptick in number of young people with COVID-19
School pictures in Georgia show lack of COVID-19 precautions
Show More
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
AccuWeather: Sunny Today, But Lingering Flooding, Trees Blocking Roads
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Isaias: At least 3 tornadoes touch down in tri-state area
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
More TOP STORIES News