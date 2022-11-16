Man shot, killed in South Jersey apartment complex parking lot

Chopper 6 was overhead while police were on the scene near the Birches Apartments.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, but they do have one person in custody.

TURNERSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot in Turnersville, New Jersey.

It happened Wednesday on the 100 block of Fries Mill Road.

This is typically a quiet area and people say stuff like this never happens here.

Chopper 6 was overhead while police were on the scene near the Birches Apartments by the municipal golf course.

"I came home around 11:15 a.m. and police officers were all over the place," said Leo Arteaga.

Evidence markers were scattered across the blacktop, along with a black shoe.

Neighbors say they were shocked after they heard what happened.

"It's perfect, I mean no crime, no nothing. Everything's quiet. I mean everything's really great here," said Fran Hollingshead.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

The victim has not been identified.