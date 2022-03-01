DeSales University student becomes top tier axe thrower

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An axe thrower in a Philadelphia league has quickly become one of the best in the world.Tyler Seidel, a sophomore at DeSales University, has only been throwing for about a year and a half.He quickly caught on to the sport and developed a dead eye accurate toss."I kind of just learned my way. Just went to different tournaments and went to leagues, talked to different people, figured out what worked for me, stuck with it and it got me to this point," he said.Tyler has already accomplished so much within the sport. He finished 2nd place in his very first competition in February of 2021 after starting to throw only a few months before.He also won rookie of the year.Confidence is key for Tyler. He says there is a lot of pressure when he steps up to the line."There is definitely a lot of nerves, a lot of things going on. I think the biggest thing is just being confident in myself, knowing I can hit those shots in the big moments," he said.He is currently a part of the Philadelphia Widow Makers, a professional ax throwing team based in the city.Tyler says he has no plans to quit, and will take it as far as he can."I definitely am going to be sticking with ax throwing for a very long time, no complaints there," he said.