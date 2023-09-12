Tyre Nichols update: 5 ex-Memphis police officers indicted by federal grand jury in beating death

The DA said Tyre Nichols' autopsy will soon be released to the public and it shows that he suffered brain injuries from blunt force trauma.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Five former Memphis police officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. were indicted on charges relating to the deprivation of rights under color of law, including excessive force and failure to intervene as well as deliberate indifference, and conspiracy to witness-tamper, according to court records.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a violent confrontation with police following a traffic stop.

All five former officers also face state felony charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, in connection with Nichols' death. They pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.