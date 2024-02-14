Young fan brought to tears during emotional encounter with 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The internet has been buzzing about an emotional encounter between Sixers star Tyrese Maxey and a 14-year-old fan that brought the boy to tears.

Braxton Elliott says his father surprised him and his siblings with tickets to the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

But never did he think he'd meet his favorite player.

The 15 second moment was posted to the Sixers Instagram page and has been liked hundreds of thousands of times, with more than 2,800 comments and counting.

Braxton lives in Ohio with his family and says they've moved around a lot of for his dad's job. Some of the states he's lived in don't have professional basketball teams, so he started watching the Sixers and Tyrese Maxey quickly became a family favorite.

"How can you not like Tyrese Maxey? He's an amazing person. He so good at basketball and I've only seen these players on tv and it was surreal just seeing him in person," he said.

Braxton says aside from meeting his favorite player, he never thought the chance encounter would be viewed so many times on social media.

The Sixers were also so moved by the moment that they sent him some team swag.