Ukraine-Russia crisis: Delaware Valley leaders in Europe weigh in on escalating tensions

Congressman Boyle is currently leading a delegation for an emergency meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels.
By
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Local leaders weigh in on escalating tensions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching a boiling point.

Both lawmakers and church leaders in the Delaware Valley, who are currently overseas monitoring escalating tensions, spoke with Action News on Monday.

Congressman Brendan Boyle is currently leading a delegation for an emergency meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels.

Boyle's congressional district also covers one of the largest Ukrainian American populations in the country.

SEE ALSO: Putin will recognize independence of separatist regions in Ukraine; Orders forces to maintain peace

"I believe that diplomacy can still prevail. I think that is still the prevailing view. At the same time, I'm realistic and so are my colleagues," said Boyle.

With an estimated tens of thousands of Russian soldiers along Ukraine's borders, Boyle said NATO's ability to aid allied countries boarding Ukraine is paramount as the threat of war looms.


"It was founded literally to resist then Soviet, now Russian aggression," Boyle added.
Since late January, Borys Gudziak, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia for Ukrainian Catholics in the U.S., has also been overseas watching a bad situation grow worse.

"In Washington D.C., if there's an inch of snow, there's a run on toilet paper, people panic and buy up all the cereal. Well, people aren't panicking in that sense, but people have packed up refugee suitcases, women are going to crash courses in first aid training," Gudziak said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin will recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with the West.



The Archbishop is aware an invasion could mean the persecution of many, including religious leaders.


"I'm willing to give my life for my brothers and sisters," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to "maintain peace" in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area's independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelled out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, or even whether, troops would enter Ukraine. But it brought swift promises of new sanctions from the U.S. and other Western nations and underscored the steep challenges they face in staving off a military conflict they have portrayed as near-inevitable.

