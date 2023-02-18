Couple arrested for multi-state theft ring of Ulta Beauty stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Police in Berks County arrested two people suspected of being in a retail theft ring targeting Ulta Beauty stores.

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Berks County arrested two people suspected of being in a retail theft ring targeting Ulta Beauty stores.

Elkin Riva Gallego, 22, and Angy Ramirez Linares, 32, are now facing felony retail theft charges.

Spring Township police say the pair stole $25,000 worth of merchandise from two Ulta stores on Thursday. Officers allegedly caught them in the act.

"They were pushing a stroller. There was no baby in the stroller. They are simply used for the theft. Putting items into the stroller, and that's how they did other thefts to across multi-state area," said Det. Sgt. Robert Long.

Police say the couple is responsible for stealing $50,000 worth of goods, hitting 10 Ulta stores in the last two weeks and sparking investigations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

It's the latest case in a string of Ulta store robberies, including one in Exton last month.

Three women were arrested after stealing $10,000 worth of makeup and expensive perfume from multiple stores.

This is all part of what investigators believe is a large retail theft ring involving Ulta stores in the northeast.

Police say Ulta is a high-value target because stolen items are untraceable and can be sold easily on the street.

"There are multiple groups from multiple states. A lot of it started coming down from New York; Connecticut, they would hit up there, then come down here," said Det. Scott Pezick with West Whiteland Twp. Police Department. "There are groups from everywhere, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York. It's really an active crime right now. We're trying to slow it down."

In a statement to Action News, Ulta says they are actively working with local law enforcement and providing safety protocols, trainings, technology and tools for our store teams.

"You see trends in crimes, catalytic converters, things like that come and go, but this has been for the last year or so. Very common, very common theft," said Pezick.

West Whiteland police say they are working with other agencies and stores for information about suspects and trends.

So far, they have made about a dozen arrests.