3 women arrested for allegedly stealing about $20K in merchandise from Ulta, department stores

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three women were behind bars on Wednesday after police said they went on a retail robbery spree. According to investigators, the women hit store after store in Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.

Surveillance video captured one of those crimes at the Ulta Beauty Store in Exton, Chester County on December 29. The suspects were caught soon after.

"They just nonchalantly go in there and do their thing. You know, I guess they're just used to doing it," said Detective Scott Pezick, with the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

Surveillance video, taken inside the Ulta Beauty Store in Exton, Chester County, shows three women filling up their baskets with products and leaving the store without paying. West Whiteland Township police say the women stole from two other Ulta stores, one in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County, and the other in Newtown Square, Delaware County, earlier that same day.

In total police say around $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from all three Ulta stores.

"We got alerted by Ulta that there was possibly a group coming towards Exton. They were involved in two prior thefts, one in Plymouth Township and one in Newtown Square. They provided us with a license plate number and with that information we were able to start searching for them," said Pezick.

Police say they were able to catch up to the car on Route 202 where they arrested the three women, who have been identified as 32-year-old Itaijiyah Clark, 20-year-old Annabelle Cain and 33-year-old Diamond Richard, who was driving the car.

Police say when the women were arrested they found around $20,000 worth of items in the getaway car, including merchandise from DSW, Kohl's and Macy's.

All three women are facing retail theft-related charges and the driver is also facing a reckless driving charge.