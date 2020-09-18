Society

Trenton City Council approves new name for Columbus Park

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton's Columbus Park has a new name, following the debate over its controversial namesake.

On Thursday, Trenton City Council approved a measure to rename the location "Unity Square Park."

Back in July, the Christopher Columbus statue was taken down after several groups called for its removal.

RELATED: Motion filed after Philadelphia Art commission votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue, place it in temporary storage.

The monument had been vandalized in the weeks before it was boxed up.

It's not yet clear where the statue will end up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytrentonsocietyeventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News