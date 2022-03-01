Police investigate sex assault in Uber vehicle on University of Delaware campus

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The University of Delaware Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened in an Uber vehicle on campus.The crime, reported Sunday morning, happened in the parking lot of Redding Residence Hall on Haines Street, police said.Police have not provided any information on the victim, or a possible suspect.UDPD says it is committed to assisting victims. For anyone experiencing sexual misconduct, UD's Sexual Offense Support (S.O.S) program provides crisis support and victim advocacy and is available 24/7 by calling 302-831-1001 and pressing "1."