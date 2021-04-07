Women's lacrosse team at University of Delaware suspended after violating COVID protocols

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The women's lacrosse team at the University of Delaware has been suspended for six weeks for violating COVID-19 protocols.Since the Blue Hens are six games into their 12 game schedule, their season is effectively over.This whole thing started when school officials were notified of a big indoor gathering on Sunday, March 21, which was reportedly hosted by members of the team at an off-campus site.The university investigated those claims and later sent out a release describing that gathering as a violation of the university's COVID-19 guidelines, a student-athlete social pledge, and a Newark city ordinance limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people.Crissi Rawak, the University's Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, released a statement reading, in part, "We have spoken to our student-athletes at length about the protocols and guidelines that must be followed for us to provide a safe environment not only for the University but our community as well. We will continue to communicate with our student-athletes how important it is for them to honor the social pledge and stay disciplined in their choices."