Pa. college campuses address concerns of Palestinian, Jewish students as overseas conflict continues

On the University of Pennsylvania campus, Jewish students calling for more support have gotten it.

The impact of the Israel-Hamas war is creating conflict on college campuses across the U.S.

Locally, students on both sides of the issue have been dissatisfied with their universities' responses. Now, the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia has announced a campus-wide plan to combat anti-Semitism.

It comes as supporters of Palestinian students at Bryn Mawr College say there's not enough being done to care for them.

Shouts of "free, free, free Palestine," could be heard on the Bryn Mawr campus Wednesday morning. As those voices were raised outside, students sat inside Taylor Hall at the president's office.

Students at Bryn Mawr College staged a 12-hour sit-in. The Action News camera wasn't allowed inside, but student organizers say it was a peaceful way to demand change for Palestinian students who don't feel supported by the university.

"I want the college to encourage their students to call their congressmen, call their representatives, to call for a cease-fire," said Tala Qaraqe, who is from Palestine and a member of Students for Justice in Palestine.

The students say the college is showing one-sided support for Jewish students.

"Our Palestinian peers are being silenced and being told the way they're articulating their freedom is anti-Semitic. As a Jewish person, I completely disagree," said Maddy Kessler, a student and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine.

On Wednesday, the university announced a plan to combat anti-Semitism, which includes a focus on education, engagement, safety, and security.

The security aspect was already apparent in front of the Jewish campus organization Hillel, which had a security guard out front and inside.

"I think the administration is sincere and they want things to be better here for Jews," said Yitzy Tanner, a UPenn senior as he left the Hillel building.

The plan comes about two weeks after some donors called for the resignation of UPenn President Liz Magill, who they say wasn't doing enough to speak out against anti-Semitism.

In a statement, Magill now says, "We recognize it is our collective responsibility as a community to stand clearly and strongly against anti-Semitism in all its odious forms. Penn has work to do."

The plan also specifically mentioned standing up for all faiths, including efforts to prevent Islamophobia. UPenn says it aims to protect all students of all faiths.

UPenn had been criticized in the past for allowing an event that featured some speakers who'd previously made anti-Semitic statements. As part of its new action plan, UPenn says it will review the process by which external groups can hold events on campus.

The action plan also includes a focus on engaging "deeply" with the Jewish community.

"I think we need to be able to share and talk to each other and engage," said Tanner.

It's a tale of two campuses both experiencing concern as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

To read the full action plan set up by UPenn, click here.