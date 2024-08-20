Hundreds of former UArts students begin new academic careers at Temple University

Hundreds of former UArts students begin new academic careers at Temple University

Hundreds of former UArts students begin new academic careers at Temple University

Hundreds of former UArts students begin new academic careers at Temple University

Hundreds of former UArts students begin new academic careers at Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- North Broad Street was buzzing, once again, with college students on Tuesday after a long summer away.

The Action Cam was there as students made their way to Temple University's various dorms.

University officials say they are welcoming around 5,000 new students, which is a 30% increase compared to one year ago.

RELATED | Former University of the Arts students start new academic careers at Moore College of Art and Design

"I'm sad, but I'm ready. Want to see how it is to live by myself for a little. I'm not too far," said Kevin Sanchez. "I'm hoping to meet new people, you know, new experiences, explore the city a little bit. I'm just excited to be here."

"I'm really excited actually. This is the real deal now," said Mari Santo, an incoming freshman.

For Mari's mother, it was a rush of emotions as she moved her daughter off for this new chapter.

"I'm feeling all the feels. We are excited, she's a great kid, totally ready for this, but we're going to miss her. Really hard not to have her home," said Mary Santo, Mari's mother.

Among the new students are 300 transfers coming from the University of Arts, which shuttered in June.

The abrupt closure left rising seniors like Haley Joyner in limbo.

ORIGINAL STORY | The University of the Arts in Philadelphia announces sudden closure

"At first it was very difficult when I found out UArts was closing. It was very surreal, especially for my senior year, but the transition's been pretty cool," said Joyner.

Part of that transition includes two floors of Johnson and Hardwick Halls, the university's freshmen dorms, being dedicated solely to 50 former UArts students.

"We're so excited to offer them a space where they can have some familiarity with maybe some peers they might have known but, then be part of the Temple community," said Director of Residential Life Ryan Young.

It's a community Ryan Alise can't wait to explore.

"I never thought that I would even be here. But being here, they have a lot of things in set to where I'm trying to go in my future," said Senior, Alise.

Classes at Temple University begin August 26.