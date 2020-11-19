Accident leaves 1 dead in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are trying to determine what led up to a deadly crash on Wednesday night.
Chopper 6 was over the wreck along the 1100 block of Old Lane in Upper Darby Township.
Police tell Action News that a vehicle overturned around 5:30 p.m., killing one person.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Police have not identified the victim at this time.
