Accident leaves 1 dead in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are trying to determine what led up to a deadly crash on Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck along the 1100 block of Old Lane in Upper Darby Township.

Police tell Action News that a vehicle overturned around 5:30 p.m., killing one person.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.
