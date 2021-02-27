Delco Fires: Upper Darby firefighters rescue several people from apartment, man taken to hospital after Haverford Township

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10375134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled two fires in Delaware County early Saturday morning.Multiple people were rescued from an apartment building fire in Upper Darby.Firefighters responded to the Stonehurst Apartments on the unit block of Copley Road just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.They found thick smoke coming from the third floor of the four-story building.Fire officials said crews made several rescues.There was no word on injuries.The fire was contained to one apartment.A cause of the fire is under investigation.Another fire in Delaware County sent one person to the hospital.First responders were called to the 100 Block of Joanna Road in Haverford Township around 12:45 a.m.Fire officials said smoke and flames were coming from the back of the home.One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.