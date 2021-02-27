apartment fire

Delco Fires: Upper Darby firefighters rescue several people from apartment, man taken to hospital after Haverford Township

By
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled two fires in Delaware County early Saturday morning.

Upper Darby Fire

Multiple people were rescued from an apartment building fire in Upper Darby.

Firefighters responded to the Stonehurst Apartments on the unit block of Copley Road just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.


They found thick smoke coming from the third floor of the four-story building.

Fire officials said crews made several rescues.

There was no word on injuries.

The fire was contained to one apartment.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Haverford Township Fire

Another fire in Delaware County sent one person to the hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.



First responders were called to the 100 Block of Joanna Road in Haverford Township around 12:45 a.m.

Fire officials said smoke and flames were coming from the back of the home.

One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshipfireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
10 displaced after fire in Bensalem apartment building
Fire displaces 30 residents of a Bucks County apartment building
Fire damages Horsham apartment complex
Fire at Spring Garden apartment building forces evacuations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
2 shot outside Walmart in Lehigh Valley
3 dead in small plane crash in north Georgia
Video records police capturing bank robbery suspect
Show More
Female victim shot in stomach in Camden
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Philly eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed
AccuWeather: Rain at times this morning
More TOP STORIES News