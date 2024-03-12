At least 5 injured after fire at 3-story building in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

At least five people were injured in an early morning fire Tuesday in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

At least five people were injured in an early morning fire Tuesday in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

At least five people were injured in an early morning fire Tuesday in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

At least five people were injured in an early morning fire Tuesday in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least five people were injured in an early morning fire Tuesday in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of W. Lehigh Ave.

When fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke showing from the first floor of the three-story building, which has a Chinese food takeout restaurant on the bottom and apartments above.

Crews used ladders to rescue several occupants.

A 67-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation. She was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. A 2-year-old was also evaluated at the scene, according to officials.

There has been no word on the condition of the others injured or the cause of the fire.

The fire was placed under control at 3:30 a.m.