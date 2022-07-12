Upper Darby police ID 2 victims killed during funeral procession

Tyrese Long, 21, of Darby, and Khalid Brittingham, 25, of Folcroft were the two men ambushed near Marshall Road and Powell Lane at about 1 p.m.
Police say they were in their vehicle when they were killed.
The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide in Philadelphia, police said.
Investigators said the shooting was not random.
"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed. They were followed, and they were targeted, and they were assassinated and shot and killed," said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.
Last week, police released photos of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693.