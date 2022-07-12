deadly shooting

Upper Darby police ID 2 victims killed during funeral procession

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed. They were followed," said Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt last week.
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the two men shot and killed during a funeral procession in Upper Darby last Friday.

Tyrese Long, 21, of Darby, and Khalid Brittingham, 25, of Folcroft were the two men ambushed near Marshall Road and Powell Lane at about 1 p.m.

Police say they were in their vehicle when they were killed.

The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide in Philadelphia, police said.

Investigators said the shooting was not random.

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed. They were followed, and they were targeted, and they were assassinated and shot and killed," said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

Last week, police released photos of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693.

