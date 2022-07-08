'100% targeted:' 2 men fatally shot during funeral procession in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are dead after they were ambushed and shot during a funeral procession in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on Friday.The shooting happened near Marshall Road and Powell Lane at about 1 p.m.Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple evidence markers on the roadway and officers focusing on a black sedan.The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide in Philadelphia, police said.Officials with the Upper Darby Police Department said investigators are now working closely with Philadelphia police.Investigators said the shooting was not random."One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed. They were followed, and they were targeted, and they were assassinated and shot and killed," said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.There was no information about a suspect or suspects.