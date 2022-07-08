'100% targeted:' 2 men fatally shot during funeral procession in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

The shooting happened near Marshall Road and Powell Lane at about 1 p.m.
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple evidence markers on the roadway and officers focusing on a black sedan.
The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide in Philadelphia, police said.
Officials with the Upper Darby Police Department said investigators are now working closely with Philadelphia police.
Investigators said the shooting was not random.
"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed. They were followed, and they were targeted, and they were assassinated and shot and killed," said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.
There was no information about a suspect or suspects.