'100% targeted:' 2 men fatally shot during funeral procession in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide in Philadelphia, police said.
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are dead after they were ambushed and shot during a funeral procession in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The shooting happened near Marshall Road and Powell Lane at about 1 p.m.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple evidence markers on the roadway and officers focusing on a black sedan.

Officials with the Upper Darby Police Department said investigators are now working closely with Philadelphia police.

Investigators said the shooting was not random.

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed. They were followed, and they were targeted, and they were assassinated and shot and killed," said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

There was no information about a suspect or suspects.

