UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby High School was evacuated on Thursday after a fire in a bathroom.
A statement from the school district described it as a small fire.
All students and staff are safe, the district said.
Officials asked that parents do not attempt to call or come to the school so firefighters and district personnel can "secure the location and continue to manage the incident."
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Upper Darby High School evacuated after small fire in bathroom
All students and staff are safe, the district said.
FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News