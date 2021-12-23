fire

Upper Darby High School evacuated after small fire in bathroom

All students and staff are safe, the district said.
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby High School was evacuated on Thursday after a fire in a bathroom.

A statement from the school district described it as a small fire.

All students and staff are safe, the district said.

Officials asked that parents do not attempt to call or come to the school so firefighters and district personnel can "secure the location and continue to manage the incident."

