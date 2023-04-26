  • Watch Now

Officials reveal cause of fire that killed twin girls, injured mother in Upper Darby

Eva and Ava Brown-Williams, 5, were found in their upstairs bedroom. The family says they died in their sleep.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 3:55PM
Family opens up about unspeakable tragedy at vigil for twin 5-year-olds who died in Upper Darby fire
Family opens up about unspeakable tragedy at vigil for twin 5-year-olds who died in Upper Darby fire

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A house fire that claimed the life of two twin girls and injured their mother in Upper Darby was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet, according to Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer.

The flames erupted from the home around 4 a.m. on the 300 block of Margaret Road back on April 4.

Eva and Ava Brown-Williams, 5, were found in their upstairs bedroom. The family says they died in their sleep.

Their mother, Robyn Brown, was able to jump out of a back window when the fire broke out, which caused her numerous fractures.

Two firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze.

Chief Sawyer said it is important to make sure your home has working smoke alarms. He also urged everyone to have a fire escape plan and to close bedroom doors when sleeping.

