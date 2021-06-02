shots fired

Shots fired at Delaware County recreation area during off-duty police softball game

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Shots fired at Delco rec area during off-duty police softball game

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shots were fired at a recreation area in Delaware County at the same time off-duty police officers were playing a softball game.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the 69th Street Recreation Area on the 500 block of South 69th Street in Upper Darby Township.

According to Darby Township police, a member of their department was playing softball at the center along with officers from surrounding areas.

No one was hit.

Investigators do not believe any of the police officers were targeted.

"It was still a harrowing incident," Darby Township police said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos is asked to contact police in Darby Township or Upper Darby Township.

"We would like to commend all of the officers that were off duty for continuing to uphold the oath that they took to provide safety to the public as well as our on-duty partners for their swift response," Darby Township police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyrecreationshots firedshootingoff duty officer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Shooting near NJ high school football game raises concerns
2 shot, arrest made after barricade in Philadelphia
Driver flags down police after shots fired, passenger killed
Man in custody after firing at DEA agents in Philly
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News