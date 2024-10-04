Strawberry Mansion residents concerned after 30 shots fired in neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Following a shootout on her street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, a woman tells Action News she feels unsafe.

"I knew this was going to happen, sooner or later. I knew this was going to happen," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

She believes the shootout in the 2500 block of N. 29th Street on Tuesday was drug-related.

Philadelphia police did not confirm any connection to drug activity but did confirm a shooting investigation at that location Tuesday just after 4 p.m.

"A vehicle, which appeared to be abandoned, and three homes were struck by gunfire. Only one of the homes was occupied at the time of the incident. Area hospitals were checked for any victims, but no injuries were reported," a police spokesperson said.

On Thursday, the Action Cam spotted bullet holes in the front door of a home and an abandoned Subaru with its widows shot out. Shattered glass littered the sidewalk and street.

Police said more than two dozen shots were fired. The unidentified woman is concerned she or any of her neighbors who are not involved may get hurt.

"No one was hit, not even the people who were shooting at each other. Who's to say next time someone won't get hurt," she said.

The woman wishes she could enjoy small things in her community that many may take for granted, like walking around the block, enjoying her front porch, or sitting inside her home not worrying if bullets will make their way inside.

"Why is it important for you to speak out?" reporter Leland Pinder asked.

"I would really like my neighborhood to be a safe place," she said.

The woman had the following message for Philadelphia police: "What do you need from us? The neighborhood is willing to give you what you need. What do you need from us?" she asked.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootout.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.