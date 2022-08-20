1 dead, 16 injured after crash in Upper Deerfield Township, NJ

Police the 29-year-old driver of a Chevy Express van disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a Nissan Maxima.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person died and 16 others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in South Jersey Friday night.

It happened around 6:06 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 77 and Rt. 612 in Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey.

Rey Cornelio Diaz, 35, of Elmer, who was a passenger in the van, was killed in the crash.

Police say 15 passengers of the van suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the van was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately six hours. The crash remains under investigation.