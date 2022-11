Police investigate shooting in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County

UPPER DUBLIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was shot in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County on Friday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Walnut Avenue near Chelsea Avenue.

Police on the scene tell Action News that one person was shot and transported to Abington Hospital.

That person's condition is not known at this time.

There was no word on a suspect or motive in this shooting.