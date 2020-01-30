Upper Merion Township fire rages out of control; 11 people, including 5 officers injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5890162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion Township.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 11 people were hospitalized after a massive fire in Upper Merion Township on Wednesday night.The fire broke out at 10:21 p.m. at the Kingswood Apartments located along the 200 block of Byron Place.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.Officials at the scene tell Action News that five residents, five police officers and a paramedic were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.The officers and paramedic rushed into the burning building to rescue people from the flames.Some people jumped from their balconies to flee the fire.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.