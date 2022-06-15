attempted robbery

3 suspects wanted for trying to steal women's purses outside King of Prussia Mall: Police

Police say the red Toyota Corolla being used by the suspects was reported stolen out of Philadelphia.
UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for several suspects accused of trying to steal at least two women's purses outside of the King of Prussia Mall Monday night.

The first incident happened around 9 p.m. when a woman was getting back into her vehicle in the parking lot near the Primark Store.

The woman told police she was approached by a man who forcibly tried to steal her purse but was unsuccessful. The victim told police she noticed a red 2010 Toyota Corolla that was stopped behind her as three male suspects fled the scene.



Police say while the officer was on the scene, a second woman reported a similar incident while she was in the parking lot near Neiman Marcus.

"The same vehicle drove past her and one of the passengers reached out and tried to forcibly grab her purse from her. She was able to hold onto her purse and the vehicle then fled the area," Upper Merion Township police said in a news release.



Police say the suspects were driving in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Philadelphia Monday. The vehicle is registered in Pennsylvania with the license plate KBD4716.

Police are urging shoppers to be on alert.

The suspects are still being sought at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (610) 265-3232.
