Armed driver robs woman following crash in Montgomery County: Police

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Moreland Township, Pennsylvania are searching for the suspect who robbed a driver at gunpoint on Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on York Road near Davisville Road.

The suspect then allegedly got out of the vehicle, pointed a handgun at a woman and demanded her cell phone.

According to police, the suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord that has a distinguishable dent on the passenger side, as well as a "ventvisor" or window shade on the passenger side front window.

The Accord appears to have heavily tinted windows.

No serious injuries were reported in the robbery and crash.

Police are still searching for the armed driver.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Upper Moreland Township police at 215-657-4700.