Two-alarm fire destroys trailers at South Jersey campground

The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Seaville Shores Campground on Corsons Tavern Road.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 12:11AM
Chopper 6 was overhead after flames ripped through an Upper Township, NJ campground on April 11, 2023.

UPPER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm blaze that ravaged a campground in Cape May County, New Jersey.

The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Seaville Shores Campground in the unit block of Corsons Tavern Road in Upper Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed several trailers destroyed.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

