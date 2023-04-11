Two-alarm fire destroys trailers at South Jersey campground

Chopper 6 was overhead after flames ripped through an Upper Township, NJ campground on April 11, 2023.

UPPER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm blaze that ravaged a campground in Cape May County, New Jersey.

The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Seaville Shores Campground in the unit block of Corsons Tavern Road in Upper Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed several trailers destroyed.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.