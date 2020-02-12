UPS contract worker fighting for his life after conveyor belt accident, officials say

By MORGAN WINSOR
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A man is fighting for his life after getting caught in a conveyor belt at a United Parcel Service facility in Kansas City, Missouri, officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene on Monday evening and found the man unresponsive. They removed him from the factory belt and transported him to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

His identity and current condition was unknown.

Police told ABC News that there is no criminal investigation underway, suggesting the incident was a freak accident.

When asked for comment on Tuesday morning, a UPS spokesperson told ABC News, "We are very concerned for our vendor's employee, who was maintaining equipment at one of our facilities. We are working with the responding authorities in their investigation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriu.s. & worldupsaccident
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News