riot

Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly assaulting officers during Capitol riot

Agents detained Samuel Lazar on charges of assaulting police and obstruction of law enforcement.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Another Pennsylvania man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another Pennsylvania man was arrested in connection with the riot at the US Capitol earlier this year.

On Monday, agents detained 37-year-old Samuel Lazar, of Ephrata, on charges of assaulting police and obstruction of law enforcement, according to court filings unsealed Tuesday.

Authorities say Lazar was dressed in tactical gear and camouflage face paint when he aimed a canister of what appeared to be a chemical irritant in the direction of police on January 6. Bodycam video later showed Lazar discharging the irritant.

Samuel Lazar

Justice Department



"Lazar was told to get back and police deployed a chemical irritant causing Lazar to retreat down the steps. Lazar then turned to face an officer and redeployed his chemical irritant, causing another officer to lose the ability to see," said law enforcement officials Tuesday.

Lazar has been a regular at "Stop the Steal" and "Reopen Pennsylvania" rallies over the past 15 months, the Associated Press reports.

SEE ALSO: Police detail violence, injuries at first January 6 Capitol riot commission hearing
EMBED More News Videos

Four officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection gave emotional and angry accounts of the attack.



In May, he showed up in photos at a fundraiser for state Sen. Doug Mastriano headlined by Rudy Giuliani - who, like Mastriano, has helped spread former President Donald Trump's baseless falsehoods that the election was rigged against him.

Lazar made his initial court appearance Tuesday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniariotcrimepolitics2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Facebook news: Ex-manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 4 Trump loyalists
Right-wing protestors plan Saturday rally at US Capitol
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News