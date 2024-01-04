U.S. Mint releases 3 commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman

Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman go on sale Thursday from the U.S. mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist's life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a "conductor" on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and union nurse during the civil war.

And the $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

For more information you can visit: usmint.gov.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.