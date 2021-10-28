business

US Secretary of Labor to tour Philly port amid supply chain, worker shortages

Port managers have been making adjustments by keeping gates open longer.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be joined by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on a bus tour Thursday afternoon of several port locations.

Walsh's visit happens to coincide with the supply chain and worker shortage the country is experiencing as the holiday season approaches.

The Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia is seeing a record number of containers filled with items we all need.

Port managers have been making adjustments by keeping gates open longer and have even opened satellite yards that previously were not being used.

But the country is dealing with not having enough truck drivers to move the goods to handle this higher demand.

The everyday person is feeling the effects of these delays, which are leading to fewer items on the shelves and are forcing up prices.

Crews across the country are working to get a handle on the supply chain issues with the holidays fast approaching.



"The pandemic has thrown a wrench in everything and the supply chain issue has been a real problem for retailers, so you're seeing manufacturing issues, you're seeing delivery issues and that's causing fewer deals," said Annemarie Conte, deputy editor of Wirecutter.

Ahead of the holidays, experts say to buy items that are in low supply as soon as possible, like game consoles, clothes and phones.

But you could wait and get better deals closer to the holidays for Chromebooks, smartwatches and outdoor gear because there are more of those items in stock.

Demand is only expected to increase as we approach the holidays.

The supply chain shortage is certainly expected to come up during Secretary Walsh's visit.

As thousands of containers filled with goods continue to pile up in record numbers, the Port of Philadelphia operator is making adjustments to break the bottleneck.



